Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Trading 11.9% Higher

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.59. 87,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 678,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Olema Pharmaceuticals

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 846,283 shares in the company, valued at $10,502,372.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

