Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Up to $70.03

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.03, but opened at $71.88. Omega Flex shares last traded at $71.88, with a volume of 1,576 shares.

Omega Flex Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $738.59 million, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.41.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 18.63%.

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

About Omega Flex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omega Flex by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 25,210 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Omega Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omega Flex by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,649 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Omega Flex by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Omega Flex by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 37.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

