Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Up to $70.03

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.03, but opened at $71.88. Omega Flex shares last traded at $71.88, with a volume of 1,576 shares.
Omega Flex Stock Up 3.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $738.59 million, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.41.
Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 18.63%.
About Omega Flex
Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.
