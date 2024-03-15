OMG Network Hits Market Cap of $160.33 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00001678 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $160.33 million and $60.80 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00075262 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00010900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00018624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00018181 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001396 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

