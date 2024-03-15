Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) Insider Buys A$57,465.66 in Stock

Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL – Get Free Report) insider Raymond van Hulst purchased 37,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.55 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$57,465.66 ($38,056.73).

Raymond van Hulst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Raymond van Hulst purchased 12,997 shares of Omni Bridgeway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.55 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,093.36 ($13,306.86).

On Monday, January 29th, Raymond van Hulst 505,642 shares of Omni Bridgeway stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.77, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Omni Bridgeway Limited offers dispute and litigation finance services in Australia, the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers dispute funding solutions, including bankruptcy, commercial, intellectual property, investor recoveries, class/group actions, appeals, and whistleblower.

