OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Marc Zenner Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) Director Marc Zenner purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $24,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,412.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OSPN traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 212,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,942. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. OneSpan Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $18.82.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $62.93 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OneSpan during the third quarter worth about $1,968,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OneSpan by 93.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 299,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 144,883 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in OneSpan during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in OneSpan by 27.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in OneSpan by 3.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

