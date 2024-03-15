OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
OneSpan Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. OneSpan has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $19.15.
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.93 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. Equities analysts expect that OneSpan will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpan
OneSpan Company Profile
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OneSpan
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.