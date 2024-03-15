OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

OneSpan Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. OneSpan has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.93 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. Equities analysts expect that OneSpan will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpan

OneSpan Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in OneSpan by 15,900.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in OneSpan by 180.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

