OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.78. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPGN. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

