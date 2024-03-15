Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 1,950 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 433.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,679,000 after buying an additional 1,838,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,166,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 199,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,056,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,470,000 after buying an additional 280,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $52,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,971.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GRBK stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.45. 128,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,272. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.01%. Green Brick Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, March 1st.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

