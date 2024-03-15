Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 725 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after buying an additional 400,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after buying an additional 341,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after buying an additional 180,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,188,000 after buying an additional 105,059 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,749 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $216,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $250,490.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $194,509.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $216,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of LPG stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 241,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,682. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.13. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 55.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DNB Markets cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

