Optimum Investment Advisors Has $103,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.79. The stock had a trading volume of 608,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,132. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

