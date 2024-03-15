Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 138.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $37.19. 3,442,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,109,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

