Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 1,878.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in C3.ai were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,477,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,383,000 after purchasing an additional 659,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,470,000 after purchasing an additional 208,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in C3.ai by 213.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 39.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in C3.ai by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,399,690.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,172.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,919 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Get Our Latest Report on AI

C3.ai Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of C3.ai stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,604,314. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.77.

C3.ai Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.