Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors owned 0.09% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 40,939 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGDM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,225. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $227.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

