Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Stock Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 128.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 793,141 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $5,481,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,849,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 99,028.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281 shares during the period.

Shares of TNA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,876,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,756,477. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.69. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

