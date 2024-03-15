Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 249 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 104,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 45,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 551,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,282,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 23.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 in the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $109.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,075. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $112.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

