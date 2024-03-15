Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 4,951 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,528 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $869,868,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Stock Up 0.0 %

INTC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,710,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,470,125. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $180.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.64, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.