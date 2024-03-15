Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 80 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

PXD stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.29. The stock had a trading volume of 856,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,895. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.