Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.47. The company had a trading volume of 153,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,405. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $121.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.17.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 107.22%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

