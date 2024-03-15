Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Gap Down to $31.80

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.80, but opened at $30.98. Option Care Health shares last traded at $31.64, with a volume of 346,368 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Option Care Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,444,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,207,000 after purchasing an additional 306,853 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Option Care Health by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,445,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Option Care Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,497,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,603,000 after purchasing an additional 52,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 55.7% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,450,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,659 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

