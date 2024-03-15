Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ORCL. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.73.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $125.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.37 and a 200 day moving average of $111.21. Oracle has a 52 week low of $82.08 and a 52 week high of $129.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in Oracle by 7.8% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 45.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

