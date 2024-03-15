Orchid Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Orchid has a market cap of $147.52 million and $20.04 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00005567 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00026433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00016202 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001689 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,950.12 or 1.00184626 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010034 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.23 or 0.00166949 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.1553964 USD and is down -8.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $17,694,187.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

