Ordinals (ORDI) One Day Volume Tops $397.08 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Ordinals has a market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $397.08 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ordinals has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for $69.31 or 0.00102055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 71.23054294 USD and is down -11.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $422,515,136.90 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

