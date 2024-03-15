O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $23,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,116.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,036.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $976.53. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $795.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,118.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

