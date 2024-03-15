Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak Sells 76,264 Shares of Stock

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ovintiv Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. 684,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,974. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.66. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $51.91.
Ovintiv Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,170,000 after acquiring an additional 170,088 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 10.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 15.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 761,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 101,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221,114 shares during the period. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,298,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,787,000 after acquiring an additional 246,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.
Ovintiv Company Profile
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
