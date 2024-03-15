Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 62,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 89,327 shares.The stock last traded at $34.41 and had previously closed at $34.40.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $637.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 21,374 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 294,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

