PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $470-478 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.46 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.650-0.700 EPS.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

NYSE:PD opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PD. TD Cowen lowered PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $867,521.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,136,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $867,521.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,136,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,392 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,604,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 799,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 597,831 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

