PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.5-112.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.86 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.650-0.700 EPS.

PD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE PD opened at $22.93 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $131,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,438,812.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,298 shares of company stock worth $1,364,392. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 614.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

