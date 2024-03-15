Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSBD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSBD opened at $16.23 on Friday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $17.12.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

