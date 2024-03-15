Panasonic’s (PCRFY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Panasonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03. Panasonic has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.77 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Panasonic will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

