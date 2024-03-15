Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Par Pacific Stock Up 5.1 %

Par Pacific stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 426,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.96. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Par Pacific

About Par Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.