Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at CIBC

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PLC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cormark cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$22.63.

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$17.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35. The firm has a market cap of C$591.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.23. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$15.67 and a twelve month high of C$28.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

In other Park Lawn news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.13 per share, with a total value of C$38,260.00. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

