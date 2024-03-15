Park National Corp OH Buys Shares of 5,425 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Park National Corp OH bought a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 2.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is -18.01%.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

