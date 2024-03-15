Park National Corp OH Cuts Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.18.

Baxter International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BAX stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

