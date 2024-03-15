Park National Corp OH Has $307,000 Stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 225.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 80.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 19.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

FMAO opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $264.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

Insider Activity at Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $73,892.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $822,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.