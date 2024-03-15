Park National Corp OH Has $488,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $134.57 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

