Park National Corp OH Has $621,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the company's stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH's holdings in AutoZone were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,061 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,020.76.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,119.04 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $2,805.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2,659.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,152.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. AutoZone's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $24.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.85 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

