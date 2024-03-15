Park National Corp OH Sells 5,668 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Veritex were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Stock Down 4.9 %

VBTX stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on Veritex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

