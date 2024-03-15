Park National Corp OH Sells 676 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $121.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $159.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.20.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

