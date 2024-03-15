Park National Corp OH Takes $203,000 Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,555 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,454,000 after buying an additional 14,104,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in UBS Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,377,000 after buying an additional 11,900,050 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in UBS Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,197,000 after buying an additional 649,270 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UBS Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,168,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,313,000 after purchasing an additional 389,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on UBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

UBS Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:UBS opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.10. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.228 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Featured Stories

