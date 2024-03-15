Park National Corp OH Takes $234,000 Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 123.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 153.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.
Allegion Stock Performance
NYSE:ALLE opened at $130.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $136.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.61. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allegion Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
