Park National Corp OH Takes $234,000 Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 123.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 153.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $130.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $136.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.61. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.