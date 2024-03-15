Park National Corp OH Trims Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Corning were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 8.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.5% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.5% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $32.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 167.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.