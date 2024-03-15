Parkside Advisors LLC Buys 3,974 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,113,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,705 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,729,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,826,000 after acquiring an additional 462,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 638.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after buying an additional 341,678 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,262,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after buying an additional 29,018 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of EAGG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 287,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,544. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $48.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

