Parkside Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Parkside Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,017 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 95,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 131,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,600,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.15. 1,307,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,067. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

