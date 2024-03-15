Parkside Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 50,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 198,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 62.1% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.28. The stock had a trading volume of 979,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,559. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.87. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $113.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

