Parkside Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Parkside Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $132.52. 3,259,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,403,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $138.28. The company has a market capitalization of $594.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average is $98.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

