Parkside Advisors LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,857,000 after buying an additional 1,244,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,674,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,289,000 after buying an additional 1,033,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,091,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,600,000 after buying an additional 529,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,521,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $88.32. 4,154,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,881,034. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

