Pax Dollar Price Down 0% Over Last Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001467 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $188.74 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003808 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 188,832,296 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

