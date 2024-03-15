PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $157.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $117.00.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.31.

Get PDD alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PDD

PDD Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $123.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.66. PDD has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $152.99. The firm has a market cap of $162.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PDD by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in PDD by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PDD by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.