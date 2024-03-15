PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PennantPark Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PNNT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 178,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,844. The company has a market capitalization of $435.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. PennantPark Investment Co. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $7.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2,390.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,787,000 after buying an additional 290,107 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

