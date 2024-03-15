Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $32,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,243.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 17.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 45,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

